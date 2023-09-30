What are the Mariners playoff scenarios? Exploring Seattle's chances of making postseason amid intense AL West tussle

The Seattle Mariners are in with a big chance to seal a postseason spot after a 8-0 shutout victory against fellow contenders and AL West leader Texas Rangers on Friday.

Seattle entered the four-game series against the Rangers with its playoff aspirations in its own hands. A late surge from J.P. Crawford in the ninth inning of the series opener halted the Rangers' progress to the postseason.

A dominant victory on Friday further swung the momentum in the favor of the Mariners to seal the AL Wild Card spot.

The win took them two games behind division leaders Rangers and just one game behind reigning World Series champions Houston Astros, who currently hold the third and final Wild Card spot.

The Mariners need to win their remaining two games or at least win one to have any chance of making it to the postseason. If they sweep the Rangers and the Astros lose even one of their remaining games, the Mariners will make the playoffs as AL West winners courtesy of the tiebreaker.

If the Mariners sweep the Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays (current holders of the second AL Wild Card spot) lose their final two games, along with the Astros, Seattle will clinch the second Wild Card spot.

Seattle's postseason path heavily relies on the results of the Astros' final two games. Thee Mariners will clinch a Wild Card berth if Houston loses even one of its final games, with Seattle sweeps the Rangers.

The Mariners will also play in the postseason if the Astros lose both their remaining games and Seattle wins one of two games against the Rangers.

Houston Astros could have the final say in Mariners' aspirations of making it to the postseason

While the Mariners need assistance from others to secure their postseason spot, the Astros have got it all in their own hands. They just need to secure a win in their remaining two games to seal a spot in the postseason.

Astros first baseman José Abreu played a vital role in getting the reigning World Series champions within one game of making it to the playoffs for a seventh consecutive season by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Friday.

“Everybody here has the focus to win and try to get into the postseason,” Abreu said.