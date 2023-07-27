What did Martín Maldonado say to Marcus Semien? Rangers star reveals the reason behind the bench clearing brawl

Martin Maldonado and Marcus Semien got involved in a heated argument during the match between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night, where the Astros suffered a 13-5 loss.

No one is unaware of the age old rivalry between the Rangers and the Astros. However, this argument took such a shape that it resulted in a bench clearing brawl with players from both the teams rushing to the field to avoid the matter from going out of hands.

The Rangers All-Star outfielder Adolis Garcia smashed a grand slam, following which Marcus Semien, who scored from it, engaged in a verbal argument with the Astros catcher Martin Maldonado.

Prior to that Semien was hit by a pitch which he did not quite like. Therefore, in the fourth inning he decided to respond vengefully. What followed was the two players, Maldonado of the Houston Astros and Semien of the Texas Rangers getting ejected from the game by the umpires.

Bally Sports Southwest posted a video of Semien opening up about the reason behind the heated exchange.

“I told him, when they hit the home run, said we're gonna win this game. He said "Nah, it's just like when you were in Oakland." Marcus Semien sounds off on the words shared between himself and Martín Maldonado.” – the post read.

How is Martin Maldonado and Marcus Semien performing in the 2023 MLB season?

With 429 at-bats, he has a notable .280 batting average, with 83 runs, 120 hits. He has registered 15 home runs and 63 RBIs, which makes him a key player in the Rangers’ team. Therefore, Semien has been a crucial offensive player for the team in the 2023 MLB season.

On the other hand Martin Maldonado of the Houston Astros has only 235 at-bats, he has struggled to make it to 40 hits, has registered only eight home runs and 18 RBIs with a .170 batting average.