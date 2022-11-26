What is Mike Trout's height and weight? | MLB Players

Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels is known as a tank of a man. This is evidenced through his ability and often his habit of crushing baseballs and hitting them into oblivion.

Trout has been an MLB star since 2012, when he won the Rookie of the Year Award after hitting 30 home runs and 83 RBIs. From his very first days in the league, fans knew they were witnessing something special.

"Do the @MikeTrout workout and push a weight-filled tire across your floor:" - @ Cut4

In his 12-year career, Trout has hit 350 home runs and 896 RBIs. He has also amassed a career average of .303. Not too shabby.

He owes his future Hall of Fame numbers in part to his imposing stature. The player is impending at 6 feet, 2 inches. On top of his height, he weighs in at approximately 235 lbs. Despite being a big man, he is very limber in the center field position and carries himself with grace.

Unfortunately, his team has not been able to boast similar success. The Angels have been perrenial losers over the vast majority of Mike Trout's tenure. Their last postseason appearance came in 2014, when they were swept by the Kansas City Royals in the ALDS.

Mike Trout's career hit a new low in 2022. Despite being the favorite to win their division, the AL West, the Angels hit a wall early. A franchise-worst 13 game losing skid all but closed the books on their season. They fired their manager, Joe Maddon, as the Houston Astros shot past them in the standings, leaving little room for the Halos to catch up.

"Mike Trout 2022 vs. Zone 4 FB: K on the right he appears to have more hula hoop-like rotation, with less efficient weight transfer." - @ Tony Wuench

Trout himself had an abysmal run during the June losing streak. He hit about .190 with only a single home run in 14 games. The cries of frustration from Angels fans grew louder as Trout could do nothing but sit idly by.

2023 needs to be a big season for Mike Trout and the Angels

The Angels are undergoing some big changes. Their owner, Ante Moreno, appears to be in the early stages of selling the franchise. They brought on baseball guru Theo Epstein as an executive to stop the bleeding.

However, the main responsibility lies with Trout, who is regarded as the leader. He needs to do some big things in 2023, lest his team slip further into irrelevance.

