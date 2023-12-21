What is the MLB Competition Committee? A closer look at the group behind drastic rule changes for 2024

The MLB Competition Committee has voted on a number of changes this upcoming season. The most notable rule change that will be introduced next season is the reduction of the pitch clock from 20 seconds to 18 seconds, something that will help increase the pace of play in 2024.

Expand Tweet

"News: @MLB Competition Committee approves rule change reducing the time between pitches from 20 seconds to 18 seconds when runners are on base. MLB said, "Pitchers began their deliveries with an average of 7.3 seconds remaining on the 20-second timer in 2023." @MLBNetwork" - @jonmorosi

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the group has voted to implement the rule changes next year, some fans are hearing of this governing body for the first time. The MLB's Competition Committee consists of six club representatives, four players representing the MLBPA, and an umpire, with the owners getting the majority share of the votes on any given issue.

The six club representatives are the committee chair, John Stanton of the Seattle Mariners, Bill DeWitt Jr. of the St. Louis Cardinals, Dick Monfort of the Colorado Rockies, Greg Johnson of the San Francisco Giants, Mark Shapiro of the Toronto Blue Jays, and Tom Werner of the Boston Red Sox.

When it comes to the four players representing the MLBPA, one of the most notable is the recently acquired member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tyler Glasnow. Jack Flaherty of the Detroit Tigers, current unrestricted free agent Whit Merrifield, and Austin Slater of the San Francisco Giants.

Expand Tweet

"Umpire Bill Miller just rang up J.D. Davis on a pitch that missed outside by 5.09 inches. This was the largest miss on a blown strikeout this season. #Mets #Giants" - @UmpireAuditor

The lone committee representative for the umpires is Bill Miller, who began his MLB career in 1997.

A closer look at some of the rule changes approved by the MLB Competition Committee

Aside from the aforementioned reduction of the pitch clock from 20 to 18 seconds, the committee approved several other changes that could change the overall baseball experience moving forward.

In an attempt to continue to improve the pace of play, managers will only be able to visit the mound four times in a game, not five. This could also be tied to another rule change which will force any bullpen pitcher who is warming up before an inning to face at least one batter.

Expand Tweet

"The MLB competition committee has approved changes for 2024, per @JesseRogersESPN. 18 second pitch clock with runners on. Four mound visits instead of five, If a pitcher warms up before an inning, he must face at least one hitter, Runner's lane to 1B widened to infield grass" - @TalkinBaseball_

The final noticeable rule change will see a wider base path along the first baseline. This will allow further space for runners to move up the first baseline in any situation, including those plays made by the pitcher or catcher.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.