What is the MLB green ribbon? All about Tampa Bay Rays' noble initiative following tragic incident

The green ribbon is a symbol of mental health awareness and advocacy that has been adopted by various sports teams and organizations around the world. It represents a call to action for players, coaches, and fans to support and promote mental wellness in the sports community and beyond.

A notable example of the green ribbon in action in the MLB is the Tampa Bay Rays’ initiative to wear the ribbon during all of their games in May since 2022. The Rays are doing this to honor the memory of Jean Ramirez, a beloved member of their organization who tragically took his own life in March 2022.

Ramirez worked for the Rays for over a decade and was widely respected for his dedication to his job and his kind and compassionate personality.

The Tampa Bay Rays started wearing the green ribbon on May 2022

What is Tampa Bay Rays’ campaign for mental health?

The Rays’ decision to wear the green ribbon is not only a tribute to Ramirez but also a powerful statement about the importance of mental health awareness in sports. The team hopes to raise awareness about the prevalence of mental health issues in the sports community and to encourage others to seek help and support when needed.

In addition to wearing the ribbon, the Rays have also partnered with local mental health organizations to provide resources and support to those in need. They have set up a hotline for fans to call if they are struggling with mental health issues, and have made counseling services available to their employees.

The Rays’ initiative is a powerful reminder that mental health is an important part of overall health and well-being, and that it is okay to seek help when struggling. By wearing a green ribbon and promoting mental health awareness, the Rays are setting an example for other sports teams and organizations to follow.

It is important to continue the conversation about mental health in sports and to work towards creating a culture of support and understanding for all athletes, coaches, staff and fans alike.

