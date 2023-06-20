What is MLB Immaculate Grid? Explaining the rules, how to play new daily baseball guessing game

A new game called the MLB Immaculate Grid has been released online for baseball fans to play on a daily basis. The game is named after baseball's immaculate innings where a pitcher manages to strike out a team in nine pitches.

It is a daily game similar to Wordle or Pickle, but baseball-themed, which puts the user's baseball knowledge to the test. Here's all you need to know about the rules of the game and how to play it.

MLB Immaculate Grid consists of a 3-by-3 grid that contains categories above each grid and the user is given exactly nine guesses to fill each grid with the corresponding category. Hence, it is called "immaculate" as the player has no room for error in order to successfully complete the game.

Every day, a new grid is revealed where, across the top and the side, new teams or categories are revealed. The player has to enter a player's name which satisfies both the corresponding categories on the top and the side.

For example, if the category on top says "New York Yankees" and the corresponding category across says "HR leader", the correct answer for the player to enter would be "Aaron Judge."

The player is given a total of nine guesses, either correct or incorrect, to fill in all the spots in the grid. A particular answer can only be guessed once and it can be the name of a current or former player in the MLB.

The game refreshes on a daily basis and can be found on the Immaculate Grid website.

New online game MLB Immaculate Grid promises to be a hit among baseball fans worldwide

MLB Immaculate Grid has been released online and promises to be a popular game among baseball fans across the globe. It gives fans a chance to test their baseball knowledge with new challenges available on a daily basis.

While fans have shown considerable excitement to play the game, it remains to be seen how it will turn out in the long run.

