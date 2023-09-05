What is MLB position player pitching rule? Examining the guidelines after Guardians' David Fry spent record-breaking time on the mound

David Fry spent four innings on the mound as a position player for the Cleveland Guardians as his team was routed by the Minnesota Twins 20-6 on Monday, September 4. The Guardians catcher was asked to pitch after his team went behind massively in the opening stages of the game.

The MLB recently updated their position player pitching rule. It was uncommon for position players to pitch up until the middle of the 2010s when teams started employing this tactic in order to manage the workload of the bullpen.

Taking cognizance of the over usage of position players on the mound, the MLB decided to bring in new rules in 2019 that couldn't be put into effect till the current season, due to COVID-19 regulations.

As per new rules, position players can only step on the mound if their team is leading by 10 or more runs in the 9th inning, their team is losing by 8 or more runs at any time, or the game is in extra innings.

This was the case during the game between the Twins and Guardians on Monday. David Fry was called up to the mound as early as the sixth innings as Minnesota led 9-1. He replaced Enyel De Los Santos who earned two runs in the frame. Fry conceded two more runs in the sixth before retiring the side.

He continued to stay on the mound as the Twins continued to pile on the runs. His night ended with a two-run top of the ninth. Overall in 4 IP, Fry earned 7 runs on 10 hits and was unable to strike out anyone.

Historic win for Twins against the Guardians

Minnesota's heavy form was felt by their division rivals as they got their season-best — most runs, hits and, margin of victory in the game. They are currently six games ahead of second-place Cleveland as the series continues for two more games.