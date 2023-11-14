MLB's struggle with the issue of service time manipulations caused delays to debuts of top prospects on the MLB roster. However, the introduction of the Prospect Promotion Incentive in the 2022 CBA (collective bargaining agreement), has incentivized the prospects' performance. Under PPI, the teams gain additional draft picks in return for adding their top prospects to their respective rosters as soon as possible.

The PPI({Prospect Promotion Incentive) aims to incentivize teams that bring up their prospects earlier in the season. Several high-ranked prospects like Julio Rodriguez, Bobby Witt Jr., and Spencer Torkelson were able to make a big impact on their respective teams after their MLB debuts.

In lieu of this, both Rookie of the Year front runners, Gunnar Henderson and Corbin Carroll, played in 150 games and 155 games, respectively, highlighting the impact of this model.

This provision has motivated the teams to accelerate the arrival of young talent and has served as a catalyst for player development in the league.

Mariners centerfielder Rodriguez, who won the AL Rookie of the Year in 2022, earned Seattle the first-ever PPI pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. Similarly, 2023's ROY duo of Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles, has given their respective teams an additional draft pick after the first round.

Moreover, picks are awarded based on the team's performance in the regular season. In this case, as the Orioles (.623) finished with a better winning percentage compared to the Dbacks (.519), they will go ahead in the PPI round.

Eligibility criteria and MLB PPI's impact on service time manipulation

To be eligible for PPI, players must be ranked in the top 100 on at least two out of the three lists compiled by MLB.com, Baseball America, or ESPN. Additionally, they must be legitimate rookies with 60 days or less of MLB tenure.

Winning the ROY secures an amateur draft pick after the first round. Moreover, the second or third-place finishers in the Rookie of the Year voting earn an international pick. If these rookies finish in the top 5 Cy Young votings, which is a tall task in itself, they also contribute to PPI picks

This incentive model has offered a unique solution to MLB's service time manipulation. Prior to this, teams used to call up prospects with 171 days left in the year to avoid a full year of service time. The idea with the PPI is that the teams will be emboldened to place their top prospects in the roster from the Opening Day itself.