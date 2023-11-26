What is a Moneyball at-bat? Exploring Baseball United league's unconventional rule after crazy Pablo Sandoval home run

Pablo Sandoval did something never seen before when he utilized a "Moneyball at-bat" in the Baseball United league. It's not a part of Major League Baseball, and it's a pretty rare occurrence in any baseball game. Thanks to it, he was able to hit an astonishing six-run home run.

The Moneyball at-bat means that every run scored on it is doubled. If one were to hit a solo home run, they would score two runs in Baseball United. This is a unique rule to the league, and it hardly ever comes into play. It's very likely that it produced the only six-run home run in baseball history.

Sandoval stepped to the plate for the at-bat that was doubled in the fifth inning. The former San Francisco Giants slugger, who was once known for his impressive clutch heroics in the postseason, blasted the ball out of the park. That resulted in six runs instead of three.

Home runs score everyone on base plus the batter. At most, they can be worth four runs if it's a Grand Slam. This Moneyball rule allows for teams to hit twice as many. In maximum, it could result in four runs if the situation allows for it.

Pablo Sandoval does something new with Moneyball at-bat

The Baseball United league may not last forever. It may not be long for the sport, as many alternative leagues have tried and failed. It remains to be seen what it will do and how long it will be around.

What does not remain to be seen is how much fun the new league can be. The moneyball at-bat likely has no place in the modern MLB. Gimmicks like that usually don't make their way into the main leagues.

However, they are perfect for alternative leagues. The scoring can be fun, and everything can be a big play no matter what. That's not for MLB, but it is something that can bring fans and extend the lifeline of the alternative leagues. Perhaps more will follow Pablo Sandoval and Baseball United's lead.

