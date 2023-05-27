What Olympic medal did Julio Rodriguez win? Revisiting Dominican sensation's Tokyo 2020 run

Dominican outfielder Julio Rodriguez announced himself on the international stage during the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. The Seattle Mariners prospect helped his home nation qualify for the Olympics after a long absence from the prestigious tournament.

They made history that year by winning their first-ever Olympic medal after beating Korea 10-6 in the bronze medal game.

The 2020 Baseball Olympics in Japan was contested between six countries, with Team Japan winning their first Olympic gold medal in the sport after their win against Team USA in the gold medal game.

The Dominican Republic was placed in Group A with hosts Japan and Mexico, and they managed to finish second to qualify for the knockout stages. They eventually managed to finish third in the tournament, after beating the likes of Korea, Israel and Mexico along the way.

Julio Rodriguez played a starring role for his country and was one of the standout players in the competition.

Rodriguez started his career in the US at a young age, joining the Seattle Mariners for a $1.75 million bonus as an international free agent in 2017, at the tender of 16.

He made his professional debut with the Dominican Summer League Mariners in 2017 before going on to play in the South Atlantic League, the California League and the Arizona Fall League.

He made his major league debut in 2022 and was named the Rookie of the Year while also winning the Silver Slugger Award.

Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners struggle in the MLB

After a scintillating rookie season in the MLB, Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez has had a rough start to the 2023 season. He hit his first home run in two weeks against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday in a game where his team went on to lose 6-11.

They currently sit second to bottom in their division, with a disappointing 26-25 record in the season so far.

