What is Pete Alonso's ethnicity? New York Mets star's cultural heritage explored

Professional American MLB player Pete Alonso is the first baseman of the New York Mets. Alonso broke the MLB record for the most home runs by a rookie by 53 runs in the 2019 session.

Mets fans are now curious to learn about the rookie prodigy's ethnicity. They want to know more about the cultural heritage that runs through the star baseman's family.

San Diego Padres v New York Mets NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 11: Brandon Dixon #16 of the San Diego Padres chases down a hit by Pete Alonso #20 in the fourth inning at Citi Field on April 11, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Born in Tampa, Florida, Alonso is the son of Peter Matthew Alonso, whose father was a Spanish refugee. Pete Alonso's grandfather shifted from Barcelona during the Spanish Civil War to Queens, New York.

Despite being Hispanic from his father's side of the family, Alonso is not Italian. Further, his mother, Michelle Lynn Alonso's parents were from Lancaster, Ohio, where Alonso's grandparents eventually settled.

Pete's mother was a former college softball player at Ohio Wesleyan University.

Pete Alonso became the 2nd fastest player to hit 150 home runs

Miami Marlins v New York Mets NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 07: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets hits an RBI single in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins during the home opener at Citi Field on April 07, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

On 7th April, 2023, in a game against the Miami Marlins, Alonso hit his 150th home run, becoming the second fastest player of all time to hit 150 home runs. Ryan Howard hit his 15th career home run in 495 matches, while it took Alonso 538 games to bag second place.

Alonso surpassed Carlos Beltran for sixth place on the New York Mets' all-time home run list.

Poll : 0 votes