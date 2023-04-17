What is Pete Alonso's ethnicity? New York Mets star's cultural heritage explored

Professional American MLB player Pete Alonso is the first baseman of the New York Mets. Alonso broke the MLB record for the most home runs by a rookie by 53 runs in the 2019 session.
Mets fans are now curious to learn about the rookie prodigy's ethnicity. They want to know more about the cultural heritage that runs through the star baseman's family.
Born in Tampa, Florida, Alonso is the son of Peter Matthew Alonso, whose father was a Spanish refugee. Pete Alonso's grandfather shifted from Barcelona during the Spanish Civil War to Queens, New York.
Despite being Hispanic from his father's side of the family, Alonso is not Italian. Further, his mother, Michelle Lynn Alonso's parents were from Lancaster, Ohio, where Alonso's grandparents eventually settled.
Pete's mother was a former college softball player at Ohio Wesleyan University.
Pete Alonso became the 2nd fastest player to hit 150 home runs
On 7th April, 2023, in a game against the Miami Marlins, Alonso hit his 150th home run, becoming the second fastest player of all time to hit 150 home runs. Ryan Howard hit his 15th career home run in 495 matches, while it took Alonso 538 games to bag second place.
Alonso surpassed Carlos Beltran for sixth place on the New York Mets' all-time home run list.