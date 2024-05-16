What record did Aaron Judge tie against the Twins? Exploring Yankees slugger's historic night

Ever since he clobbered 62 home runs in 2022 to set a single-season record, Aaron Judge's name has become synonymous for greatness among fans. Recently, the Yankees captain checked another milestone off his long list.

On May 15, Judge's Bronx Bombers downed the Minnesota Twins by a comfortable 4-0 score. Predictably, it was the 6-foot-7 outfielder who came through in the biggest way for his team.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Aaron Judge has FOUR extra-base hits tonight! It's his first career three-double game," MLB posted on X.

After ripping a 467-foot moonshot off of Minnesota Twins starter Pablo Lopez in the first, Judge got to work. By the end of the game, the 31-year-old would have a career-best three doubles. Those, in addition to his home run, was enough for Judge to put himself in a category with some pretty elite company.

After registering four extra base hits against the Arizona Diamondbacks last season, Wednesday's performance makes Judge the fourth player in Yankees history with multiple such games. Aaron Judge joins Babe Ruth, who had two such performances, as well as Lou Gehrig and Joe DiMaggio, who finished their careers with five each.

Other players to have logged four extra base hits in a game include Alex Rodriguez, Hideki Matsui, Joe Gordon and Roger Maris. It was Maris' single-season home run record of 61 that Judge shattered two years ago. Following the campaign, Judge inked a nine-year, $360 million deal with the New York Yankees, setting a record for non-pitching players.

Expand Tweet

"Aaron Judge since his first career ejection: 8 G, 10-for-28 (.357), 3 2B, 4 HR, 7 BB, 1.393 OPS," Talkin' Yanks posted on X.

Last season, injuries limited Judge to just 106 games. However, the slugger is back with a vengeance. In 44 games this season, the outfielder is hitting .255/.386/.540 with 11 home runs and 29 RBIs.

Aaron Judge appears to have found his stride again

After hitting just .220 through the month of April, many believed that Judge would take time to recover from missing so much time in 2023. However, since May 1, the California-native has hit .378 with 5 home runs. After the game, Judge, who is 16 for 36 in the last 10 games was quoted by the Washington Post as saying:

“You don’t even feel it, when you get it on the barrel like that.”

With their divisional lead narrowing, Yankees fans are breathing a collective sigh of relief to see Aaron Judge hitting the way he has been.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback