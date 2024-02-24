What is most runs scored in a College Baseball game? Exploring the record books after Texas Tech's slugfest

In the history of college baseball, great games often leave their mark on the record books. Texas Tech’s latest offensive assault against Texas Southern is no different. The Red Raiders scored 32 runs in a single game, which is a school record. However, Nebraska still holds the NCAA record for most runs scored in a single game, 50, which they scored against Chicago State on March 16, 1999.

In 1999, the Nebraska baseball team made history by setting NCAA records for most runs scored (50), most wins (47) and most runs driven in (48). The game was over in the top of the seventh innings because of a 12-run mercy rule, which showed Nebraska’s dominance. No less than eight different players hit nine home runs in the game. Ken Harvey set a Big 12 record by scoring seven runs while Craig Moore drove in an amazing 10 runs.

Texas Tech breaks program record for most runs scored in a single game

Today, Texas Tech baseball made headlines when they scored 32 runs against Texas Southern, breaking their school record. Red Raiders rookie Davis Rivers hit a home run in the eighth innings, driving in Drew Woodcox and securing the milestone.

The Red Raiders were quick to show their supremacy by scoring six runs off of pitcher Carlos Marquez in the first innings. Landon Stripling and Woodcox both hit two home runs as the offensive fireworks kept going off. This victory follows Texas Tech’s 2-1 start to the Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown.

Texas Tech is 4-2 so far this season, and all eyes will be on their quest to improve on their No. 22 ranking in the Baseball Coaches Poll. The team has two more games in the series against Texas Southern, hoping to sustain their strong offense and winning momentum.

