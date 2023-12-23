What is Ryan Minor's net worth? Late Orioles' infielder's career earnings explored

Former MLB infielder Ryan Minor died on Friday after battling colon cancer for over a year. The late third baseman spent four seasons playing in the major leagues, three of them with the Baltimore Orioles. According to several sources, Minor's net worth at the time of his death is estimated to be around $3 million, based on his career income and financial assets.

Ryan Minor went to high school and college in Oklahoma and upon completing his studies, he was selected by the New York Mets in the 1995 MLB Draft. However, he chose not to sign. Instead, he was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1996 NBA Draft and played seven preseason games for them before being released.

After that, he was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 1996 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 1998, after spending two years in the minors.

Minor spent three seasons with the Orioles, playing in 87 MLB games over that period, and went on to sign with the Montreal Expos in 2001, where he spent one season. After retiring, the American began his coaching career in the Atlantic League in 2006 and was hired by the Orioles organization as a minor league coach in 2008. He is best remembered for his time as a coach in the minors, eventually going on to become the manager of the Advanced-A Frederick Keys.

Based on his personal assets and career earnings as a professional baseball player and later as a coach, Minor's net worth at the time of death is estimated to be around $3 million.

Ryan Minor is best remembered as a coach and manager for the Baltimore Orioles organization

The most memorable moment of Ryan Minor's playing career in the MLB is his debut as he came on to replace and finally end Cal Ripken's consecutive games played streak at 2,632 games.

However, he went on to have a longer and more meaningful career as a coach and manager in the Baltimore Orioles organization. He worked with numerous young players during the time he was a coach and eventually went on to become a manager for the Advanced-A Frederick Keys.

