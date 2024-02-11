What is Savannah Bananas' 2024 Schedule? John Cena's debut draws focus to team's key matchups, ticket info, rosters & more

The Savannah Bananas are all the rage in the world of baseball. Their zany style of play has them doing things for Taylor Swift, with John Cena and so much more. Every single game is wholly unique and provides an outrageous experience. If that's what you're looking for, then you'll want to be at one of their events on the 2024 schedule.

The Savannah Bananas roster features guest stars all the time. It had Cena, and it has and will have plenty of others to go with Bill Leroy, Eric Jones, Jackson Olson and others.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What is the Savannah Bananas' schedule?

The Savannah Bananas just played in Tampa Bay, Florida at George M. Steinbrenner Field, the spring home of the New York Yankees.

They will follow that up with the rest of their expressed schedule:

February 15-17: Peoria, Arizona; Peoria Sports Complex

March 1-3: Jacksonville, Florida; 121 Financial Ballpark

March 9: Houston, Texas; Minute Maid Park

March 14-16: Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Alex Box Stadium

March 22-24: Gwinnett County, Georgia; Coolray Field

April 12-14: Durham, North Carolina; Durham Bulls Athletic Park

April 20-21: Albuquerque, New Mexico; Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park

April 25-27: Mesa, Arizona; Sloan Park

May 3-5: Fresno, California; Chukchansi Park

May 9-11: Sacramento, California; Sutter Health Park

May 16-18: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

May 24-26: Columbus, Ohio; Huntington Park

June 8: Boston, Massachusetts; Fenway Park

June 13-15: Nashville, Tennessee; First Horizon Park

June 27-29: Indianapolis, Indiana; Victory Field

July 5-7: Buffalo, New York; Sahlen Field

July 13: Washington, D.C.; Nationals Park

August 1-3: Louisville, Kentucky; Louisville Slugger Field

August 10: Cleveland, Ohio; Progressive Field

August 16-18: Norfolk, Virginia; Harbor Park Stadium

August 30-31: Salt Lake City, Utah; Smith's Ballpark

September 6-8: Des Moines, Iowa; Principal Park

September 21: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Citizens Bank Park

October 12: Miami, Florida; LoanDepot Park

October 14-18: Bananaland at Sea

They will also visit the Houston Astros' stadium and Fenway Park! The Bananaland at Sea game is a themed cruise, which will be perhaps the most interesting form of baseball ever seen.

The Savannah Bananas have a huge schedule

They will also be right at home in Savannah, Georgia on the following dates:

February 23-25

March 28-29

April 4-6

May 30-31

June 1

July 18-20

August 22-24

September 13-15

September 26-28

It is a jam-packed season for the iconic baseball team, as they have festivities all over the country and even on the water! You can grab tickets from their website for any and all available events.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.