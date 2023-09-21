What substances are banned by MLB's drug program? Evaluating league's list of prohibited stimulants following J.C. Mejia's 162-game suspension

The MLB banned J.C. Meija for 162 games following his second positive test for Performance Enhancing Drugs. The Milwaukee Brewers player will now have to go undergo a treatment program while serving the long suspension.

Meija's suspension from the MLB will come as a warning call for all players. This was his second suspension in two years which meant he would have to be suspended for an entirety of a season or for 162 games. A third suspension would mean a lifetime ban for the Brewers pitcher.

The 27-year-old was the first player since Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended for PED use last season. Tatis Jr. was suspended for 80 games, which is the set guideline if found guilty for the first time. The common element for both players was their use of steroids.

Steroids are one of the primary substances that are banned by the league under its Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Programme. There are almost 71 forms of steroids that are listed and are in line with the Controlled Substances Act.

J.C. Meija was suspended for the use of Stanozolol both times. Some other common steroid usages include Amphetamine, Boldenone, CDMT and other testosterone dosages.

Non-steroid substances banned by the MLB

Apart from steroids, the MLB also bans the usage of two other common groups of drugs. These include substance abuse drugs and stimulants.

Substance abuse drugs include hard drugs whose sale, production or export are banned throughout the country. Some common ones include cocaine, LSD, ecstasy, etc.

Under the list of stimulants, there are 55 names that are prohibited for use. Methamphetamine remains the most common of these stimulants that are used by players.

As all of these suspensions are without pay, players must be cautious about having any energy drink that could have the slightest amount of these substances.