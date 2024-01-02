"What was he thinking" "Does he have a humiliation fetish?" - MLB fans troll 2x World Series champ Aubrey Huff over controversial post

MLB fans have trolled former San Francisco Giants star Aubrey Huff after the two-time World Series champion got into a war of words with two women on X.

The former slugger made a few controversial remarks before the women shared screenshots of him messaging them with questionable intentions. As a result, Huff has disabled his social media account, seemingly temporarily.

In a war of words with the two women, Huff interjected to make some controversial comments. One of the women, Isabella DeLuca, shared screenshots of what he had messaged her just days earlier on Christmas, attracting responses from fans on social media.

"What was he thinking," one tweeted.

"Does he have a humiliation fetish?" added another.

Aubrey Huff was selected by the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in the 1998 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2000 as the third baseman after Vinny Castilla had suffered an injury.

He established himself as part of the roster before being traded to the Houston Astros in 2006. He subsequently played for the Baltimore Orioles and the Detroit Tigers before joing the Giants in 2010.

With the SF Giants, Huff won two World Series titles in three years to mark the most successful period of his major league career. In Jan. 2014, he announced his retirement and took up a position as a commentator for the Pac-12 Network.

Former MLB star Aubrey Huff's school board loss in 2022

More than a decade after his retirement from the MLB, it's safe to say that former San Francisco Giants slugger Aubrey Huff has not got on the good side of fans.

After publicly supporting the policies of former President Donald Trump in 2019, he ran for the school board in Solana Beach school district in 2022 but lost. One fan posted on X:

While that paved the way for fans to start their trolling on social media, the new incident has exacerbated things for Huff as he tries to navigate his way out of it.

