What time is the Astros game today? | Start time, TV channel, live streams, and more

Houston Astros have fallen to the Texas Rangers 2-0, in front of their home crowd, Minute Maid Park, in Game 1 of the American League Championship series. The game was dictated by the pitchers as Justin Verlander took a loss after giving up two runs in 6.2 innings pitched.

Rangers' southpaw Jordan Montgomery & Co. strangulated the Astros hitters, despite some traffic on bases. Despite getting five hits, the Astros hitters had a lackluster showing as they could not put up a single run on board.

What time is the Houston Astros game today?

Game 2 of the ongoing best-of-seven ALCS series between the Astros and the Rangers will kick off at 4:37 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park in Houston. In Pacific time, the game will start at 1:37 p.m. PT and 3:37 p.m. CST in Central time.

What channel is the Houston Astros game on today?

The ALCS action can be watched live on FOX/FS1. Whereas, viewers in Canada can enjoy the live action on Sportsnet.

How to livestream the Astros game?

Fans who have a subscription to FoxSportsLive or the FoxSportsGo App can live stream the ALCS Game 2 there. Those without cable can stream the game on FuboTV, Sling, or DirecTv, all of whom offer a free trial. For Indian viewers, you can stream the game on Fancode with a subscription.

ALCS Game 2 Preview: Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers

After falling behind 1-0 in the ALCS series, the Astros would like to even up the series in Game 2 at Minute Maid Park. Their offense will need to take up the challenge to complete the job before they head to Arlington, Texas for Game 3.

For the Astros, their postseason ace, Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45 ERA) will take the mound. On the other hand, Rangers' veteran righty Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) will suit up for Texas.