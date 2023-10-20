What time is the Astros game today? | Start time, TV channel, live streams, and more

The postseason Houston Astros are in full flow against the Texas Rangers as they leveled their American Championship League Series 2-2. They had lost both their home games but won back-to-back road games, including a statement 10-3 win against the Rangers on Thursday at Globe Life Field.

The Astros batting unit again came up hot and scored 10 runs off 11 hits, thanks to home runs from Jose Abreu and Chase McCormick. Apart from right-hander Jose Urquidy who gave up three earned runs, the rest of Houston's bullpen was on top of their game and didn't give up a run, thwarting the Rangers' comeback bid.

Now that they have got the hold of the Rangers offense, they would like to press their foot and take a lead in the series.

What time is the Houston Astros game today?

Game 5 of the best-of-seven ALCS series between the Astros and the Rangers kicks off on Oct. 20, Friday, at 4:07 p.m. ET at the Globe Life Field in Arlington. The game will start at 1:07 p.m. PT and at 3:07 p.m. CST in Central Time. For Indian viewers, the game starts at 2:37 a.m. IST.

What channel is the Houston Astros game on today?

The ALCS Game 5 action will be telecast live on FOX Sports/FS1, the official broadcaster of the ALCS.

How to live stream the Astros game?

You can live stream the ALCS Game 5 on FoxSportsLive or the FoxSportsGo App, with a subscription.

If you don't have cable, you can still watch the game for free by joining up for a free trial with FuboTV, Sling or DirecTV. With a subscription, Indian fans can watch the game on Fancode.

ALCS Game 5 Preview: Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers

After falling behind 2-0 in the ALCS series, the Astros have made a comeback to level the series.

Friday's game will see a repeat of the pitching matchup of Game 1 ALCS. Houston's veteran right-haander Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA) will take the mound for the 'Orange Army.'

For the Rangers, left-hander Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) will suit up. Interestingly, in the first game between the two, Montgomery had the upper hand in the Rangers win.