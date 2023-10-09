What time is the Dodgers game today? | Start time, TV Channel, Live Streams, and more

After the LA Dodgers lost the first game of the NLDS showdown against the Arizona Diamondbacks, all eyes will be on Game 2 at the Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers, who received the bye to the NLDS, lost against a team who finished below them in the NL West and also recently swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card series.

The odds do favor the NL West winner but it will be their performance on the field that will dictate the result.

What is the start time of the Dodgers game?

Date: 9th October

Time: 9:07 p.m. ET

Place: Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles, CA)

Starting pitchers: RHP Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) vs. RHP Bobby Miller (11-4 3.76 ERA)

Where can I watch the Dodgers game? TV Channel, Live Streaming Options explored

TBS(TV channel and app) will telecast the game between the Dodgers and the Dbacks. Fans can also subscribe to MLB.TV to watch the NLDS Game 2. One can also watch the game on FuboTV which has a week-long free trial. Even Sling TV can be used to livestream the game. In India, you can watch the game on FanCode with a subscription.

Dodgers vs. Dbacks NLDS Game 1

It was a disaster for the Dodgers in the very first innings as Future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw, leaked six runs and had to exit the mound after only retiring one-hitter. He gave up six runs on six hits and one walk.

Corbin Carroll (2 RBIs, HR), Gabriel Moreno (3 RBIs, HR), and Evan Longoria (2 RBIs) all drove in multiple runs to take the game away from the NL West favorites. Overall, the Dbacks scored 11 runs and took the lead in the best-of-five series after winning 11-2.

On the mound for the Dbacks, Merrill Kelly left the Dodgers offense scoreless when he left the mound after pitching 6.1 innings. He gave up three hits, two walks while striking out five.

The Dodgers will hope that Bobby Miller goes strong in Game 2 and the lackluster offense will need to prove their worth on the plate against Zac Gallen.