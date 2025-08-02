  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "What an unforgettable 7 years" - James Outman's wife Dasha pens tearjerking message after husband's Dodgers trade

"What an unforgettable 7 years" - James Outman's wife Dasha pens tearjerking message after husband's Dodgers trade

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 02, 2025 05:39 GMT
Mookie Betts 5050 Foundation - Source: Getty
James Outman's wife Dasha pens tearjerking message after husband's Dodgers trade - Source: Getty

Ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers dealt James Outman to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for reliever Brock Stewart.

Ad

This marked the end of Outman's seven-year stint with the Dodgers after being selected in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB draft. However, he struggled this season, hitting only .103 and two home runs.

On Friday, Outman's wife, Dasha, shared a heartfelt tribute to the organization and the bonds they have created during their stay in Chavez Ravine. She accompanied the post with several photos, documenting their journey with the Dodgers.

"What an unforgettable 7 years cheering on my favorite guy in Dodger blue. From draft day to debut day and every moment in between — proud doesn’t even begin to cover it. Forever grateful for the memories, the friendships that became family, and the incredible fans who welcomed us with open arms. 💙"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dasha also reflected upon their next destination as Outman begins his next chapter with the Twins. Dasha added:

"Now onto a new chapter. We are so excited to take on this new journey cheering on our guy @jamesoutman and making new memories with the @twins."
Ad

Dodgers wives and girlfriends bid farewell to James Outman and his wife Dasha

During James Outman and Dasha's seven-year stint with the Dodgers, the couple formed strong bonds with fellow teammates and their partners. That was reflected in the comments section of their farewell post.

Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller's wife, Natalie Loureda, wrote:

"Thank you for being such a welcoming, sweet, and kind soul and for all the memories over the time I’ve known you. 💓💓💓 I will miss you so much. Team Outman forever 👏💓"
Ad

Catcher Will Smith's wife, Cara, also shared a heartfelt response with heart and farewell emojis:

"🫶🏼🥹🤍"

Ex-Dodgers pitcher Caleb Ferguson's wife, Carissa Ferguson, wrote:

"Love you Outman fam! Always cheering for you all ❤️"

Others like reliever Alex Vesia's wife, Kayla, and utility player Chris Taylor's wife, Mary, also chimed in.

"👏🏼❤️" Mary commented.
"Love you yall so dang much 😭🫶🏼⭐️" Kayla wrote.
Comments section of Dasha Outman&#039;s Instagram post via @dashaoutman
Comments section of Dasha Outman's Instagram post via @dashaoutman

Now, all that remains to be seen is when James Outman plays his first game for the Twins.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications