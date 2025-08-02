"What an unforgettable 7 years" - James Outman's wife Dasha pens tearjerking message after husband's Dodgers trade

Ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers dealt James Outman to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for reliever Brock Stewart.This marked the end of Outman's seven-year stint with the Dodgers after being selected in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB draft. However, he struggled this season, hitting only .103 and two home runs.On Friday, Outman's wife, Dasha, shared a heartfelt tribute to the organization and the bonds they have created during their stay in Chavez Ravine. She accompanied the post with several photos, documenting their journey with the Dodgers.&quot;What an unforgettable 7 years cheering on my favorite guy in Dodger blue. From draft day to debut day and every moment in between — proud doesn’t even begin to cover it. Forever grateful for the memories, the friendships that became family, and the incredible fans who welcomed us with open arms. 💙&quot;Dasha also reflected upon their next destination as Outman begins his next chapter with the Twins. Dasha added:&quot;Now onto a new chapter. We are so excited to take on this new journey cheering on our guy @jamesoutman and making new memories with the @twins.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDodgers wives and girlfriends bid farewell to James Outman and his wife DashaDuring James Outman and Dasha's seven-year stint with the Dodgers, the couple formed strong bonds with fellow teammates and their partners. That was reflected in the comments section of their farewell post.Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller's wife, Natalie Loureda, wrote:&quot;Thank you for being such a welcoming, sweet, and kind soul and for all the memories over the time I’ve known you. 💓💓💓 I will miss you so much. Team Outman forever 👏💓&quot;Catcher Will Smith's wife, Cara, also shared a heartfelt response with heart and farewell emojis:&quot;🫶🏼🥹🤍&quot;Ex-Dodgers pitcher Caleb Ferguson's wife, Carissa Ferguson, wrote:&quot;Love you Outman fam! Always cheering for you all ❤️&quot;Others like reliever Alex Vesia's wife, Kayla, and utility player Chris Taylor's wife, Mary, also chimed in.&quot;👏🏼❤️&quot; Mary commented.&quot;Love you yall so dang much 😭🫶🏼⭐️&quot; Kayla wrote.Comments section of Dasha Outman's Instagram post via @dashaoutmanNow, all that remains to be seen is when James Outman plays his first game for the Twins.