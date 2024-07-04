"What has Vladdy done this year"; "Kwan robbed Tucker what's new" - MLB fans react to AL All-Star list ft. Vladimir Guerrero, Juan Soto, and more

The 2024 MLB All-Star list is out and fans could not be more excited for the Midsummer Classic. Top players from the American League and National League will clash on July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Both voting phases were complete as MLB fans picked the best players for the most-awaited event. While several fans are happy with the American League list, some are disappointed that their favorite players failed to get on the roster.

Fans expressed their frustration by comparing several players they felt deserved the spot. It's common for fans to be upset as not every year a player gets to be in the All-Star game.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at some of the fan reactions on X.

"What has Vladdy done this year," asked one fan.

Expand Tweet

"Kwan robbed tucker what's new," added another fan.

Expand Tweet

"If you went by actual performance — and not a fan popularity contest — Jarren Duran would be on this team," another fan chipped in.

Comments continued to flow as fans compared their favorite players who were not voted.

"All respect to Jose Ramirez, but Bobby Witt should be starting," another fan compared.

"Unpopular opinion: The starting DH should be the best hitter that didn’t get voted in as a starter. For example, as good as Yordan has been, Bobby Witt Jr. should be the starting DH," another fan chimed in.

"Jose Altuve being rewarded makes me sick," another fan responded.

Yankees captain Aaron Judge earns automatic bid to MLB 2024 All-Star game

The New York Yankees caption Aaron Judge earned an automatic bid to the AL list for the MLB 2024 All-Star game as Judge led the American League with 3,425,309 votes during the first phase of voting. Alongside Judge, Juan Soto is the other player from the Yankees.

Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros will join the list. Jose Ramirez and Steven Kwan have been selected from the Cleveland Guardians, while Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman are the two players from the Baltimore Orioles. Vladimir Guerreo Jr. is the only lone player from the Toronto Blue Jays.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback