What is Wander Franco accused of? Rays shortstop's ongoing issues with authorities, explored

Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco is reportedly missing as the Attorney General's Office for Children and Adolescents in Santo Domingo carried out two unsuccessful raids of his home on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old shortstop was placed on administrative leave earlier in the year after being accused of having a relationship with a minor in the Dominican Republic. The two raids were carried out in Bani, Peravia Province, but Franco was not found in either and appears to be missing.

Wander Franco was signed by the Tampa Bay Rays as one of the top international prospects in July 2017 and grabbed everyone's attention by hitting for the cycle in his professional debut in the minors.

He went on to make his major league debut in 2021 and signed an eleven-year, $182 million contract at the end of an impressive season. He was having the best season of his young career this year, making the All-Star team after Aaron Judge was left out due to injury.

However, on Aug. 13, Franco was placed on the restricted list by the MLB after being accused of having a relationship with a minor in his home country of the Dominican Republic. Soon after, the Rays released a statement supporting the league's decision and the player's future now depends on the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

What does the future hold for Wander Franco?

While Wander Franco signed a lucrative long-term deal with the Tampa Bay Rays at the end of the 2021 MLB season, his future with the club and in the league is in doubt. While he has been under investigation by the authorities for several months, Tuesday's raids on his residences signaled the seriousness of the investigation.

It remains to be seen where and when he is located but the authorities are believed to have told his family to get in touch with them.

