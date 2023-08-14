What did Wander Franco say? Rays player responds to accusations of dating a minor aimed at him

On August 13, reports involving Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco and a purported relationship between a 14-year old girl went absolutely viral.

Within hours, the Rays had announced that Franco was off the roster. Additionally, a promotional giveaway event sponsored by Franco was cancelled. Things looked as though they were going from bad to worse for the 22-year old.

Per the reports, Loredana Chevalier of the Dominican Republic is coming forward with her mother to break the damning story about Wander Franco. The same reports indicate that failure by Franco to pay hush money about the affair spurred on action by the Chevalier family.

While the Tampa Bay Rays, among others, were quick to respond to the issue at hand, Franco immediately upheld his innocence. Franco, a native of the central Dominican city of Bani, took to Instagram to share his thoughts with fans.

"From Wander Franco's IG Live “They say that I’m in public with a little girl, that I’m running around with a minor. People don’t know what to do with their time. They don’t know what they’re talking about. That’s why I prefer to be on my side & not get involved with anybody.” - Jay Recher

In a video replete with background noise, Franco addressed the controversy in Spanish. According to the shortstop, "people don't know what they're talking about." Franco seemed unphased, which either underscores his innocence or demonstrates that he has no qualms about dating a minor. At this point, there are more questions than answers.

It has been brought up by several online observers that the public profile of Loredana Chevalier does not lead one to believe that she is 14. Several photos from her personal account show her drinking, driving, and playing with a child she claims to be hers.

"The Rays and Wander Franco have "mutually agreed that he will go on the Restricted List and take leave from the Club for the duration of the current road trip" - Talkin Baseball

Although Rays manager Kevin Cash addressed the controversy, he was adamant that the current circumstances have nothing to do with Franco's removal from the lineup. Franco was apparently not travelling with the team on their trip to play the San Francisco Giants, Venezuelan infielder Osleivis Basabe will be making his MLB debut in Franco's place.

Wander Franco controversy is the last thing MLB needs in 2023

From drunken New York Yankees pitchers to several high-profile other suspensions, a scandal involving a minor is the last thing that MLB wants on their hands now. If it is not already blatantly obvious, this story has a lot of loose ends. Before we can get a better view of the facts at hand, it will not be possible to determine Franco's innocence, or what steps need to be taken.