What is World Series Program in MLB The Show? All about game’s exciting new feature

Now that the offseason is officially upon us, it is time once more for fans to turn to MLB The Show for all their baseball needs. The popular baseball video game has been an industry leader since releasing its first edition back in 2006.

The latest edition, The Show 23, has received wide praise of being one of the most true-to-life baseball experiences around. Jam-packed with features, both new and old, the game is on the verge of releasing yet another program that fans are bound to enjoy.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The World Series Program arrives in MLB The Show 23 tomorrow. Complete Moments & Missions to earn 10 new Diamonds including this Postseason Series Corey Seager from his MVP performance!" - MLB The Show

On November 10, less than ten days after the Texas Rangers won the 2023 World Series, the Show will be releasing the World Series program. Taking some inspiration from Rangers World Series MVP Corey Seager's MVP-winning performance in the Fall Classic, the new program looks pretty cool indeed.

Seager's 2023 World Series performance was nothing short of masterful. In the first year of his ten-year contract with the Rangers, the shortstop went 6-for-24 with 3 home runs and 6 RBIs as the Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in six games.

Expand Tweet

"The crowd after Corey Seager's home run... chills" - Jomboy Media

The game's World Series programs will allow players to compete in various real World Series situations from Fall Classic meetings of the past. With successful completion of the challenges, players can earn Diamonds, which are used as currency to unlock further rewards in the game. The new program will be made available at noon PT.

MLB The Show 23 has already given players a lot to rejoice about. In addition to several high-profile updates to both Stadium Creator Mode and Diamond Dynasty, players are now able to also compete using the "Negro League" teams of yore.

MLB The Show 23 never fails to innovate

By introducing this timely new program, the game will be able to cash in on the World Series fever still present in the minds of legions of fans. With ten new Diamonds existing for successfully completing the challenges, it is likely that the new mode will see a lot of traction right off of the bat. With the 2024 edition of the game just around the corner, PlayStation Studios has come out with another way to keep fans hungry for more.