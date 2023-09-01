What is wrong with $200,000,000 star Carlos Correa? Exploring Twins slugger’s massive offensive dropoff in 2023

Last offseason, one of the most confusing, yet sought-after talents available on the free agent market was shortstop Carlos Correa. Yet, after much back-and-forth with potential landing spots, the former World Series champion returned to the Minnesota Twins on a massive six-year, $200 million contract.

Expand Tweet

"Paid millions to suck. Sounds like Carlos Correa" - @D3Dreamer

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Now, after some fan bases felt spurned by the two-time All-Star, they will likely be celebrating the fact that he did not join their roster. It's been a year to forget for Carlos Correa, who has struggled mightily since landing the life-changing contract with Minnesota.

Through 120 games this season, the Minnesota Twins shortstop has struggled to produce anywhere near the level one would expect from a player being paid the amount of money he is. So far this season, Correa has produced a disappointing .222 batting average with 16 home runs and 57 RBIs.

There is no clear indication of why Correa has struggled so dearly for Minnesota, while some may say that it is the pressure of living up to the massive contract, Correa offered his own explanation. The 28-year-old from Ponce, Puerto Rico told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that a diagnosis of plantar fasciitis has made everything this season difficult.

Expand Tweet

"Carlos Correa (SS) MIN - Aug 28 Plantar fasciitis a 'struggle'. Correa told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic on Sunday that, since being diagnosed with plantar fasciitis in his left foot in late May, "every step is a struggle." "It's not easy to deal with," Correa said. "Out of all the things I've played with in my career, there's nothing more painful than what I've been through this year. But I'm pushing through it. If it had been a free-agent year, I probably would have sat out more time to let it heal." Yeah, right." - @GodfatherNFBC

The Minnesota Twins remain first in the division despite Carlos Correa's well-documented struggles

When a team's "best" player has struggled as much as Carlos Correa has for the Minnesota Twins it usually results in a poor season for the club as a whole. Yet, despite the shortstop's disappointing 2023 campaign, the Twins find themselves with a postseason berth.

As of Friday, September 1st, the Minnesota Twins sit first in the American League Central with a 69-65 record. Although they are currently leading the division, the rival Cleveland Guardians are within reach, sitting only 5.0 games behind the Twins with 28 games remaining in the regular season.