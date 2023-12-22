What is Yoshinobu Yamamoto's pitch speed? Exploring Dodgers record signing's distinct arsenal

In the late hours of December 21, Yoshinobu Yamamoto finally came to terms with an MLB team. Under the twelve-year, $325 million commitment, Yoshinonbu now lays claim to the largest pitching contract in MLB history.

A member of NPB's Orix Buffaloes since 2017, the 25-year old's career in Japan set the stage for the massive deal. For years, Yamamoto has been applying an arsenal of pitches that seem to leave his opponents in a constant state of consternation.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yoshinobu Yamamoto is reportedly signing with the Dodgers, via multiple sources" - FOX Sports: MLB

Since joining the Buffaloes at the age of 19, Yamamoto has put up one of the most decorated careers in modern Japanese pro baseball history. Three MVP Awards, Three Triple Crowns, five All Star nods, a Japan Series, and a career ERA of 1.82 are just some of Yamamoto's accomplishments.

Like many Japanese pitchers, Yoshinobu Yamamoto likes to combine a fastball with a plethora of breaking pitches. His 95 mile per hour fastball is supplemented by a particularly nasty changeup, which has been known to reach the mid-90s. Additionally, Yamamoto has been known to wield a deceptive splitter, as well as a cutter and an elusive curveball. The fastest pitch recorded by Yamamoto in NPB was 102 miles per hour.

Expand Tweet

"Yoshinobu Yamamoto bounces back from a rare walk with this 89 mph splitter for the strikeout, here's a slow mo with his grip" - Kyle Kishimoto

News of Yamamoto's deal with the Dodgers likely comes as a massive dissapointment for New York Yankees fans. Since Yankees GM Brian Cashman visited Japan in September to watch Yamamoto throw a no-hitter, the Bronx Bombers were considered favorites to land Yamamoto.

Although Yamamoto has starred in a relief role for the past majority of his career, it is likely that he will be a starter for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024. Injuries will prevent Shohei Ohtani from taking the mound, while pending legal issues threaten to keep former NL ERA champ Julio Urias out of action for the forseeable future.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be an anchor of the Dodgers rotation for a long time

Any twelve year contract is no joke. Especially one that is dished out to a player of this magnitude. Alongside 6-foot-8 former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow, Yamamoto will be entrusted to carry the Dodgers' rotation in 2024.

Although players like Ohtani will join him down the road, Yamamoto is now staring down his MLB debut with minimal support in the rotation. Counterintuitively, it might represent the best opportunity of Yamamoto's career.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.