“Whatever backlash comes is okay” - Cubs’ Matt Shaw explains real reason for leaving team to attend Charlie Kirk’s funeral after wife Erica’s text

Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw grabbed the headlines for the wrong reasons after he didn't feature in the team's series finale against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.
The Cubs infielder skipped the game to attend the memorial service of his friend Charlie Kirk in Glendale. Kirk, a political activist, was assassinated during an event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.
Shaw talked about his absence from the game and explained the reason behind it. The Cubs infielder revealed that he got a text from Kirk's wife, Erika, asking him to attend the funeral.
He shared why it was important for him to attend the memorial service over his duty for the Cubs.
"My connection with Charlie was through our faith," Shaw said. "That’s something that drives me every day, the reason why I’m able to do what I do every day, and that’s something I’m extremely thankful for. Without my faith and without the many blessings I’ve been given in my life, I wouldn’t be here, be able to talk to you guys, able to help this team eventually go and win championships.
"That’s something I feel really, really blessed about, so whatever backlash comes is OK. I feel strong about my faith and that what was meant to be happened."
Shaw revealed he met Charlie Kirk last offseason and stayed at the same apartment complex in Arizona and stayed in touch during the MLB season. Shaw was scratched from the lineup, citing personal reasons, after Kirk's assassination earlier this month.
Mets broadcaster expressed concern over Matt Shaw missing Cubs game to attend Charlie Kirk's funeral
While Matt Shaw was fine with the "backlash" from fans for skipping Sunday's game, Mets sportscaster Gary Cohen expressed concern over the young infielder's actions during the series opener against the New York Mets on Tuesday.
“Shaw had Cubs World in a tizzy this weekend when he was not here for the Cubs game with the Reds. Game they lost 1-0, and in which his lack of presence was felt,” Cohen said. "It was later revealed that he had been given permission to attend Charlie Kirk’s funeral.
"And I don’t want to talk about any of the politics of it, but the thought of leaving your team in the middle of a race for any reason other than a family emergency really strikes me as weird.”
While the Cubs have sealed their spot in the postseason, they are still fighting for home seeding against the Mets, who are in the playoff race.