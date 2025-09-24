“Whatever backlash comes is okay” - Cubs’ Matt Shaw explains real reason for leaving team to attend Charlie Kirk’s funeral after wife Erica’s text

Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw grabbed the headlines for the wrong reasons after he didn't feature in the team's series finale against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Ad

The Cubs infielder skipped the game to attend the memorial service of his friend Charlie Kirk in Glendale. Kirk, a political activist, was assassinated during an event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

Shaw talked about his absence from the game and explained the reason behind it. The Cubs infielder revealed that he got a text from Kirk's wife, Erika, asking him to attend the funeral.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He shared why it was important for him to attend the memorial service over his duty for the Cubs.

Ad

Trending

"My connection with Charlie was through our faith," Shaw said. "That’s something that drives me every day, the reason why I’m able to do what I do every day, and that’s something I’m extremely thankful for. Without my faith and without the many blessings I’ve been given in my life, I wouldn’t be here, be able to talk to you guys, able to help this team eventually go and win championships.

Ad

"That’s something I feel really, really blessed about, so whatever backlash comes is OK. I feel strong about my faith and that what was meant to be happened."

Shaw revealed he met Charlie Kirk last offseason and stayed at the same apartment complex in Arizona and stayed in touch during the MLB season. Shaw was scratched from the lineup, citing personal reasons, after Kirk's assassination earlier this month.

Ad

Mets broadcaster expressed concern over Matt Shaw missing Cubs game to attend Charlie Kirk's funeral

While Matt Shaw was fine with the "backlash" from fans for skipping Sunday's game, Mets sportscaster Gary Cohen expressed concern over the young infielder's actions during the series opener against the New York Mets on Tuesday.

“Shaw had Cubs World in a tizzy this weekend when he was not here for the Cubs game with the Reds. Game they lost 1-0, and in which his lack of presence was felt,” Cohen said. "It was later revealed that he had been given permission to attend Charlie Kirk’s funeral.

Ad

"And I don’t want to talk about any of the politics of it, but the thought of leaving your team in the middle of a race for any reason other than a family emergency really strikes me as weird.”

While the Cubs have sealed their spot in the postseason, they are still fighting for home seeding against the Mets, who are in the playoff race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More