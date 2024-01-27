When Alex Rodriguez donated $1,000,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade for an expansion initiative

In a heartfelt throwback to September 28, 2015, Alex Rodriguez, the legendary New York Yankees slugger, made headlines for more than his on-field prowess. On that day, before a Yankees-Red Sox matchup, A-Rod generously contributed $1 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade, a move aligned with the organization’s expansion initiative to reach more children.

The significant donation was part of an agreement between Rodriguez and the Yankees, where charities would receive $3.5 million in lieu of A-Rod earning money for his historical statistical milestones. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade, along with The Special Operations Warrioir Foundation, Boys & Girls Club of Tampa, and Pitch In For Baseball, each received $1 million. Additionally, the Major League Baseball urban Youth Foundation was granted $2.5 million.

"If it wasn’t for the Boys & Girls Club, I wouldn’t be in the big leagues today," expressed Rodriguez earlier that year, emphasizing the profound impact the club had on his journey to MLB.

A-Rod credited baseball, beyond its athletic aspects, as a great teacher of discipline, dedication, hard work, and resilience.

Alex Rodriguez credited the Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade as a kickstarter for his brilliant career.

The ceremonial check, presented by the Major League Baseball Urban Youth Foundation, was a poignant moment in Rodriguez’s longstanding connection with the Boys & Girls Clubs. Jim Bernhardt, a longtime mentor, reminisced about mentoring a young A-Rod, highlighting they shared history and connection through the sport.

Alex Rodriguez-Roig, then Miami-Dade Boys & Girls president (unrelated to A-Rod), spoke warmly of Rodriguez’s consistent support, both financially and as an active participant. Rodriguez’s timely donation aligned perfectly with the clubs’s mission to expand its reach and serve more children.

"He’s meant the world in the sense that this is where he grew up. He never forgot this is where he grew up." - Said Rodriguez-Roig

The New York Yankees legend’s philantropic gesture continues to leave an enduring impact, making a significant difference for the next generation in the community where his own remarkable journey began.

