Years after getting MLB suspension, New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez dished the dirt about his comeback. This was in the aftermath of the infamous biogenesis scandal.

In the biogenesis affair, Alex was found guilty of taking PEDs (performance-enhancing drugs) in 2013. He was initially suspended for 211 regular-season games from August 8, 2013, through to the completion of the 2014 season. However, it was eventually cut to 162 games.

The suspension tarnished A-Rod's illustrious MLB career, which he created through sheer hard work. In June 2019 Sports Illustrated interview, Alex put the entire blame on himself for reaching the nadir of his career and how it taught him memorable lessons:

"I fell from the Empire State Building. Nobody pushed me. I f*****g jumped. No parachute. I have no one to blame for myself. But what’s changed is, I got my **s humbled. I paid a deep penalty. I’ve learned lessons. And I’m different.”

The Ringer @ringer Everyone loves a good comeback story, and @ryenarussillo thinks we have two of the best happening right now: Matthew McConaughey and Alex Rodriguez. So which comeback is better? Everyone loves a good comeback story, and @ryenarussillo thinks we have two of the best happening right now: Matthew McConaughey and Alex Rodriguez. So which comeback is better? https://t.co/SRGql7loOs

A-Rod's comeback story began with him landing a special advisory role with the New York Yankees. Gradually, he started appearing on TV as MLB Analyst and show host.

Not to forget, Rodriguez emerged as a successful entrepreneur. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer of his investment firm, A-Rod Corp. Additionally, he is the co-minority owner of the NBA team, the Minnesota Timberwolves. Alex also enjoys a high fan following on Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

As Billy Corben put it, Alex Rodriguez's resurrection is comparable to that of 'Jesus Christ.'

Jennifer Lopez's entry in Alex Rodriguez's life amplified the All-Star's comeback story

Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Global superstar Jennifer Lopez's presence in the life of Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez amplified the All-Star's comeback story in the media. Months into their relationship in 2017, the pair became a power couple.

Darren Rovell @darrenrovell Alex Rodriguez marrying JLo quite possibly completes the greatest personal brand comeback story we’ve ever seen. From labeled cheat to a skyrocketing real estate company, TruFusion gyms and broadcasting contracts with both Fox and ESPN, ABC, CNBC, Barstool and Shark Tank. Alex Rodriguez marrying JLo quite possibly completes the greatest personal brand comeback story we’ve ever seen. From labeled cheat to a skyrocketing real estate company, TruFusion gyms and broadcasting contracts with both Fox and ESPN, ABC, CNBC, Barstool and Shark Tank.

J.Lo and A-Rod also invested in multiple companies together. However, when the two split in April 2021, the separation hampered their joint business ventures.

