New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez called out the Houston Astros for their alleged lack of regret following the 2017 revelation of their cheating. In 2020, A-Rod, while commentating on a spring training game between the Boston Red Sox and the Yankees, spoke on the Astros players' lack of discipline after they were discovered using a camera to take pitching signs during their season that culminated with a World Series victory.
“I think the one thing that has really upset the fans is you cheat, you win a championship, there is no suspension. And then there’s no remorse.”
Many baseball fans believed the Astros would give up their 2017 championship after the cheating controversy became public.
“The last one I think is probably the worst one because people want to see remorse,” Rodriguez said during the broadcast.
“They want a real, authentic apology. And they have not received that thus far” – A-Rod added.
Here's what ESPN tweeted.
"I served the longest suspension in MLB history. It cost me well over $35M. And you know what? I deserved that."@AROD says the Astros deserve whatever comes their way after the lack of remorse they've shown – ESPN
Recalling his 2013 drug scandal, Rodriguez said that he had made the biggest mistake.
Alex Rodriguez spoke about his biogenesis scandal while calling out the Houston Astros
A-Rod served the longest suspension in Major League Baseball history over PED usage, which was for 162 games and the entire 2014 season.
“From a guy who has made as many mistakes as anybody on the biggest stage — I served the longest suspension in Major League Baseball history, it cost me well over $35 million, and you know what? I deserved that. And as a result, I came back.”
“I owned it after acting like a buffoon for a long time,” he added.
A-Rod played his last game in 2016.
"My mistakes are on me. No excuses." – Alex Rodriguez
Over the course of 22 seasons, Rodriguez, who is regarded as one of MLB's best players, played for the Yankees, Texas Rangers, and Seattle Mariners.
He won multiple trophies, including two Gold Gloves, ten Silver Slugger medals, and three American League MVP championships. A-Rod was an All-Star 14 times.