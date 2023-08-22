The brief relationship between Alex Rodriguez and his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, provided insight into their cultural values and commitment. Scurtis' Greek Orthodox roots always influenced her in making her choices within the relationship.

Scurtis' upbringing and her family values had an effect on her decision on cohabitation with Rodriguez.

When Rodriguez suggested that she should move in with him in Seattle, she refused without a second thought, staying true to her Greek family values, as mentioned in his book, "A-Rod: Many Lives of Alex Rodriguez" by Selena Roberts.

''She kept his head on straight. She told him 'no' enough so that he really paid attention to what she thought. He respected her,'' Scurtis' friend said in the book, "Many Lives of Alex Rodriguez."

From the Book, A-Rod: Many Lives of Alex Rodriguez

Even though Rodriguez recognized Scurtis' positive impact on his life, including her ability to ground him and provide a moral compass, Scurtis' family wasn't sure of Alex Rodriguez because he wasn't Greek.

While Rodriguez valued Scurtis' intellect and commitment to physical well-being, her steadfast refusal to bend on certain matters strained their relationship.

Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis' relationship

A-Rod and Cynthia Scurtis

Alex Rodriguez's journey from a public divorce to redefining blended family objectives has been one of development and comprehension. He and Cynthia Scurtis divorced in 2008 amid claims of adultery and emotional neglect.

In order to peacefully co-parent their two daughters, Natasha and Ella, both of them had to set aside their differences.

Rodriguez and Scurtis have moved on to other relationships. Cynthia married Angel Nicolas, a real estate agent and fitness entrepreneur, in June 2019. The couple shares a daughter.

Rodriguez and Scurtis have been spotted socializing together and accepting their blended family structure.

Rodriguez, who is presently seeing fitness influencer Jaclyn Cordeiro, prioritizes his family and keeps things civil with his ex-wife.