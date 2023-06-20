Alex Rodriguez was madly in love with Jennifer Lopez when they were dating each other.

He praised Lopez for the kind of person she was and how she followed her passion dedicatedly. Moreover, Rodriguez had been fond of Lopez way before they had started dating.

Rodriguez took to Instagram to share a video of his participation on the MLB Network show Intentional Talk from 1998. The reporter enquires about the former Yankees player's ideal date.

A-Rod responds without hesitating, "Jennifer Lopez." The baseball player then took things further and wished the video to put him in touch with Lopez.

After 20 years, Rodriguez explained his love for J-Lo and what prompted him to ask her to marry him. A-Rod told NY Times:

"I've never met anyone who's more honest. She's so authentic and genuine. It was strange to see someone of such magnitude be so normal, be such a great mother and partner and friend. How can you be like this and then go perform in front of 80,000 people? But that's her superpower."

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez dated for four years before breaking up. They were engaged to each other as well, but things didn't go their way, and they had to part ways.

Alex Rodriguez praised Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez with Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez and singer-actress Jennifer Lopez started dating in early 2017. After dating for over two years, they declared their engagement on March 20.

They went their ways and broke their engagement a few years later. Lopez broke up with Rodriguez and started dating Ben Affleck again. After splitting up with the former Yankees player, the singer removed all their Instagram photos.

However, Rodriguez said some great things about Lopez post his breakup:

"Here's what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day. She's the most talented human being I've ever been around. Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest performer, live performer in the world today that's alive."

The couple was renowned for their outward displays of devotion. Lopez has twins Max and Emme from her marriage to Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez has two children with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

