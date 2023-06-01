Former Chicago Cubs' Sammy Sosa's career was tainted with controversy, as he, along with many other players of his era, faced allegations of using performance-enhancing drugs.

Despite the cloud of suspicion surrounding him, Sosa maintained his innocence, highlighting his crystal clear drug test record as evidence Throughout his career, Sosa faced persistent accusations of using PEDs, particularly during the height of the "Steroid Era" in baseball.

However, in an interview in 2018, Sosa vehemently denied ever testing positive for banned substances.

"I never had a positive test in this country... Once again, you know, I never tested positive." - Sammy Sosa said in the interview.

Despite being enquired several times during the interview about his indulgence with PEDs, Sosa emphasized his clean drug test record as a testament to his innocence.

Sosa's presence at the 2005 congressional hearing on steroids in baseball saw him relying on an attorney to speak on his behalf, potentially implying a lack of confidence in his English-speaking abilities.

Furthermore, Sosa's connection to PEDs was highlighted by his inclusion on the leaked list of players who tested positive in the anonymous 2003 MLB test intended to determine the prevalence of drug usage in the league.

Sammy Sosa's MLB journey

Sammy Sosa of the Chicago Cubs

Sammy Sosa had a remarkable 19-season career in Major League Baseball, primarily playing for the Chicago Cubs. After brief stints with the Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox, Sosa joined the Cubs in 1992, quickly establishing himself as one of the game's premier hitters.

He reached the milestone of 400 home runs in just 1,354 games and 5,273 at-bats, setting a National League record for the quickest player to achieve the feat. He joined the exclusive club of nine players in MLB history to hit 600 career home runs.

One of Sosa's most memorable seasons came in 1998 when he, alongside Mark McGwire, captivated the world with their electrifying pursuit of Roger Maris' single-season home run record.

During his time with the Cubs, Sosa earned the distinction of being a seven-time All-Star and established numerous team records. Towards the end of his career, Sosa had stints with the Baltimore Orioles and a second tenure with the Texas Rangers.

It was with the Rangers that he reached another significant milestone, hitting his 600th career home run, cementing his place as the fifth player in MLB history to accomplish the feat.

