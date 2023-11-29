When Derek Jeter and wife Hannah 'fell in love' with an elegant $91,000 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

One of the greatest New York Yankees captains of all time, Derek Jeter, and his wife, supermodel Hannah Jeter reminisced over the decision that they took when they bought an elegant $91,000 Jeep Grand Wagoneer. Jeter won five World Series titles with the Bronx Bombers and etched his name in Cooperstown.

During an interview with The Messenger, Derek and Hannah were seen smiling when talking about their SUV, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer. The couple stated the main reason for their love for the vehicle being that they have four kids. As spacious as the car is, it gives them ample room for seating space, with added legroom as a bonus for comfort.

"We have got a lot of kids and we were trying to find a good SUV for so long. We feel in love with it when we first saw it adn had a chance to drive it around and get our kids all in it. We love the vehicle. We really do" - Derek Jeter on his love for his SUV

Recently, the power couple appeared in an ad campaign for the vehicle. In the thirty-second "Drove All Night" commercial, Derek's plane is grounded because of bad weather, making it imperative that he reach his destination as quickly as possible.

In the middle of the night, the Yankees legend drives his Grand Wagoneer home, where Hannah and his children await him as he is observed dropping off his kids at school.

"Derek Jeter steps up to the plate in 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer ad campaign" - Automotive_News

Now that the Jeters own a Grand Wagoneer, Derek told reporters a humorous tale about accompanying his children to orientation at the school. Upon reaching the parking area, they encountered difficulties entering into the car.

People began to stop to assist because it was taking so long. As it happened, they were attempting to get inside the wrong Grand Wagoneer! Someone had purchased an identical one to theirs.

Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter enjoy life with their four kids

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and five-time World Series champion got married in 2016 and have three daughters: Bella Raine, 6, Story Grey, 4, and River Rose, 1, as well as a son, Kaius, whom they welcomed in May 2023.

"One year ago, Derek Jeter was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Just a kid from Kalamazoo" - short_porch

The four children have supported Jeter through all of the significant events that have occurred since his retirement and the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, even though they were not present for their father's amazing career with the New York Yankees.

