When right-fielder Sammy Sosa burst onto the MLB scene in the 1990s, little did he know the cultural impact he would have on his countrymen.

At the time of the horrific 9/11 attacks in 2001, Sosa was playing for the Chicago Cubs. Regarded as one of the best players of the period, Sosa had won the NL MVP Award three years prior after hitting 66 home runs and league-best 158 RBIs.

Ahead of the Cubs' first home game at Wrigley Field following the attacks, Sammy Sosa strode through the outfield carrying an American flag. It was his way of showing solidarity with the people of his adoptive nation.

Although the scene invoked instant feelings of pride among Americans, the Chicago Cubs star was not unaware of the significance of the display abroad. At that moment, a nine year old Domingo German was watching Sosa in the Dominican city of San Pedro de Macoris, a baseball-mad locale in the center of the country known for pumping out MLB-level talent.

Years later, German would make it to the MLB himself, and made his MLB debut for the Yankees in 2018. In 2022, on the twenty-first anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, German waved the American flag in the outfield during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays. True to form, it was the same thing that Sammy Sosa had done several years before.

Although Domingo German's career has been plagued by some seriously unsavory off field issues, he became the 24th pitcher to toss a perfect game. Retiring all 27 members of the Oakland Athletics in order this past June, German will always be a name that fans remember.

Sammy Sosa and Domingo German demonstrates heartening continuity

Both Sammy Sosa and Domingo German have had their fair share of problems. German has struggled with alcohol and has been accused of spousal abuse on more than one occasion. Meanwhile, Sosa has been imbued in PED scandals that have tarnished his legacy to a great extent. However, both were keen to show a level of respect that even their most ardent detractors would have a very hard time arguing against. On this 22nd anniversary of 9/11, their displays of solidarity are more touching than ever.