In 2012, former Oakland Athletics power hitter Jose Canseco opened up about his extreme dependency on performance enhancing drugs. Not only has he been frank about his PED use, but he has also never hesitated to call out the players who were involved in using the same.

Over the years, Canseco has openly admitted to have contributed to the widespread use of PEDs during his baseball career. He confessed that he used them from his first to his last MLB season.

On occasions, Canseco has even claimed that people involved with PED use should be given a chance to be inducted to the Hall of Fame. Canseco has been seen safeguarding PED use and talking in favor of it on various occasions.

In his book called 'Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big', Canseco frankly addressed how his life basically depended on steroids and human growth hormones.

"Over the years I've been diagnosed with arthritis, scoliosis, degenerative disc disease, you name it. I truly believe I would be in a wheelchair today if steroids hadn't been available to me. I need steroids and human growth hormones just to live" - Jose Canseco had said.

Canseco seemed to believe that steroids and human growth hormones have extended his lifespan. He believed that the diseases he suffered from could be cured only because he was on PED. His strong claims are a clear indication of the fact that the Oakland A's star's life depended on PED use.

Jose Canseco accused teammate of using PED

Jose Canseco of the Oakland Athletics

Canseco accused his former teammate Mark McGwire of taking PEDs, in his book 'Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big". Canseco's accusations caused serious damage to his relationship with McGwire.

Despite initially dismissing the claims, in 2010, Mcguire later accepted the fact that he was involved in banned drug usage during his MLB career. He acknowleged his mistake and admitted to take steroids intermittently since 1989.

Jose Canseco's book played a significant role in outing the players who were involved in using banned substances. However, many people who were named in his book, openly refused to have ever engaged with PED use.

