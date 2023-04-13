Atlanta Braves star Chipper Jones had a 18-month extramarital relationship and fathered a son out of wedlock.

Jones informed his wife Karin Fulford in 1988. During an interview, when asked about his child, as reported by ESPN, getting all emotional, Jones said that he saw glimpses of his younger self in his son:

"I mean, you take one look at him, and you see a little Chipper walking down the hall towards you. It'll change your mind in a heartbeat."

Jones was also asked about his feelings when he first found out that the girl was pregnant, and it all became public:

"I had to sit down and think what was most important to me, and at that particular time, what was most important to me was trying to save my marriage. I figured that I owed it to my wife to put the effort out and to do that.

"Once I realized that my marriage to Karen was irreconcilable, that things were not going to work out between us, that is when I realized that I have this over here, and I want to be a part of his life. I need to be a part of his life, he needs me to be a part of his life; it's the right thing to do."

Jones' marriage was already tumultuous. When he broke the news of his love child to his wife, it only added fuel to the fire, and the pair decided to separate.

Chipper Jones went on to marry two more times

Former Atlanta Braves player Chipper Jones entered his second marriage with Sharon Logonov in March 2000 right after reaching a settlement with his first spouse Karin Fulford.

However, the couple split after 12 years, and their divorce was finalized in November 2012. Three sons, Larry Wayne III (Trey), Tristen and Shea, were born to Logonov and Jones.

Chipper Jones had his third marriage with former Playboy model Taylor Higgins in 2015. They have two sons, Curtis and Cooper.

