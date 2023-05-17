In March 2018, former Cleveland Guardians star Albert Belle landed in hot water for a deliberate attempt at indecent exposure of two adults and two children in the parking lot of Phoenix Rising Soccer Club Stadium.

After the soccer stadium authority reported to the Salt River Police Department, the officers arrived and took Belle into custody. Additionally, he was also charged with DUI after the cops found out that he had bloodshot eyes at the time and smelled of alcohol.

The former five-time Silver Slugger Award winner was charged with:

"2 counts of indecent exposure, 1 count of DUI (using liquor, drugs or vapors) and one count of DUI with blood alcohol content of .08 or more."

BREAKING: Albert Belle arrested in Scottsdale during a spring training game.



However, all charges against Belle were dismissed the next month.

Albert Belle got himself in legal trouble over Halloween candies

In October 1995, former Cleveland Guardians outfielder Belle experienced a fiasco on Halloween night at his house in Ohio.

It began when Belle's father turned away trick-or-treaters, possibly due to either running out of candy or not participating in the Halloween festivities. In response, some teenagers retaliated by throwing egg shells at Belle's house.

Subsequently, it was alleged that he pursued the trick-or-treaters involved in the incident with his car. According to reports, Belle's car made contact with one of the teenagers.

As a result, the guardian of the teenager filed a lawsuit against Albert Belle in 1996, seeking $850,000 in damages. The legal proceedings continued for about a year, and in 1997, the lawsuit was settled out of court. The specific terms and details of the settlement were not widely publicized.

It's worth noting that Albert had a reputation for having a volatile temper during his career in the MLB. His on-field behavior often drew attention, and he was known for his aggressive play and confrontations with opponents and even teammates.

