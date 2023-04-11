In October 1996, a year after late MLB legend and Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle's death, his widow, Merlyn Mantle, broke the silence on the baseball great's discreet infidelities.

Merlyn, who passed away in 2009, was happy to just be the wife of an MLB star's wife and raise their children. So, when she stepped out of the shadows and addressed her husband's reckless lifestyle, it shook the MLB world.

"At first, he used to do one-night stands," she recalled speaking about Mantle's unfaithfulness. "At the last, he would set them up in apartments. The only thing I asked was, `Don't bring them here to Dallas.' This is where I live; this is my town; my friends are all here. I don't want to go to a place that the family goes for dinner, and he's there with some broad. I think he respected that most of the time."

Mickey Mantle's widow, Merlyn, also went on to mention how they separated in the 1980 after nasty downs in their marriage but never filed for divorce.

"All in all, it was a terrific day in Commerce as a parade and celebration honored Mickey and his young wife Merlyn" The Oklahoma`52. I developed an instant crush on Mickey, and by our second or third date, I was in love with him and always would be." - Merlyn Mantle

Merlyn and Mickey Mantle's love story dates back to 1949, when the former 7× World Series champion (1951–1953, 1956, 1958, 1961, 1962) was in the minor leagues and she was a high school majorette. Two years later, the duo tied the knot, on December 23, 1951.

Long-time girlfriend and agent of Mickey Mantle got involved in legal dispute with Merlyn Mantle

After the late MLB icon Mickey Mantle passed away on August 13, 1995, his widow, Merlyn, and his agent and former live-in partner, Greer Johnson, got into a court fight about who had the right to auction off Mantle's belongings.

However, a deal between the two parties enabled the selling of some of Mantle's possessions (a lock of his hair, passport, an autographed American Express card, his suit from Billy Martin's wedding, his apartment and his house) for about $500,000.

Mantle spent his entire MLB career with the New York Yankees, playing for them from 1951 to 1968. He announced his MLB departure on March 1, 1969. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1974 with 88.2% (first ballot) vote.

