 "I was going through hell ending a loveless and abusive relationship" - When former MLB star Jim Edmonds gave love a fresh chance after his tumultuous third marriage with now ex-wife Meghan King

Former MLB star Jim Edmonds opened up on his troublesome marriage to ex-wife Meghan King after tying the knot with Kortnie O'Connor this past week.

In an Instagram post, Edmonds thanked O'Connor for taking him out of a bad place, while also taking a jibe at King. The caption read:

"If it wasn’t for this girl, I don’t think I would be here right now. She showed up in my life just at the right time. Amazing that her taking a chance on a plus one weekend to Mexico pulled me out of my hole and changed my life forever. I was in such a dark place; one that I didn’t think could happen to me."

Edmonds continued:

"I was going through hell ending a loveless and abusive relationship. The lies and accusations that followed the breakup only put me deeper into a funk. Along came this beautiful woman by chance, who lit up my world and brought me back to life. I’m very grateful for my amazing friends, children and this amazing woman for making me a better person and father. #reallife"

Jim Edmonds and his son Landon at the National League Championship Series in October 2014

Meghan King was married to Edmonds from 2014 until 2019, and shares three kids together - Aspen and twin boys Hayes and Hart. The marriage turned bitter when King was forced to obtain a temporary restraining order after claims of verbal abuse over their child custody agreement.

Meghan King happy for Jim Edmonds after his marriage to Kortnie O'Connor

Meghan King spoke to US Weekly in a candid interview discussing her ex-husband's new nuptials in Italy. Jim Edmonds was previously married three times, and has 7 kids. King said:

"He's in Italy right now. He just got married, so he's totally leaving me alone. Like, his wedding day was also the best day of my life. Take her on lavish trips, buy her a Ferrari and Chanel and private jets. Do anything you can to keep this woman."

However, the 38-year-old gave credit to O'Connor, saying that she provided stability to her ex-husband and that their kids have also known her for a long time. The newly-wed couple have already melted many hearts and clearly seems to be on the right path, with the MLB star beginning a new chapter in his life.

