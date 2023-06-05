In 2020, former MLB superstar Jose Canseco found himself on the receiving end of an offensive gesture (according to Canseco) from a fan. The incident, which occurred during a public outing, prompted Canseco to publicly condemn the fan's behavior and demand respect.

Canseco found himself in an interesting encounter while spending time at Topgolf in Las Vegas. It appears that a fan at the venue attempted to catch his attention by signaling with a finger, suggesting a desire to engage in conversation with the famous player.

Canseco was enraged by the gesture and decided to teach the fan a lesson. In December, 2019, he posted a video of the conversation of the two on Instagram and made it clear how he likes to be treated and what is disrespect for him.

"If you see me in public, DO NOT call me over with a finger like I’m your small child in trouble or a chick at the bar! ⁣ If you see me in public and want a photo, an autograph, or just too meet me, you come over to me. I’m more than willing to and enjoy meeting you guys. " - Canseco wrote in the post.

Jose Canseco's MLB career

Jose Canseco, a former MLB outfielder and designated hitter, made a significant impact during his career.

He achieved various milestones and earned prestigious awards, including the Rookie of the Year (1986) and Most Valuable Player (1988). Canseco's power hitting abilities set him apart. He became the first player in MLB history to hit 40 home runs and steal as many bases in a single season (1988).

Canseco played for multiple teams, notably the Oakland Athletics and the New York Yankees, winning two World Series championships. He earned four Silver Slugger awards, highlighting his prowess as an offensive force.

Despite injuries later in his career, Canseco produced remarkable performances, averaging 40 home runs, 120 RBIs and 102 runs scored per 162 games over 17 seasons with seven teams.

He also faced controversy when he admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs, leading to the publication of his tell-all book "Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big" in 2005. After retiring, Canseco explored other combat sports, engaging in boxing and mixed martial arts.

