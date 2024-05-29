"When you don't get any hits, you don't have any energy” - A.J. Pierzynski mocks Pedro Grifol's comment on White Sox’s 1-hit performance 

Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol's words after a recent defeat were mocked by former MLB catcher A.J. Pierzynski during Tuesday's episode of the popular baseball show "Foul Territory". The White Sox are currently on a six-game losing streak in the MLB and their skipper seems to have an answer to their problems.

After getting swept by the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend, Grifol complained about his team's lack of energy. This drew severe criticism from Pierzynski, who is one of the hosts of the show. He said:

"When you don't get any hits, you don't have any energy. That's just how the game works, Pedro."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Pedro Grifol is a former catcher who played in the minor leagues for the Minnesota Twins and New York Mets during the 1990s. After ending his playing career in 1999, Grifol joined the Kansas City Royals as a coach in 2013. He was appointed the manager of the Chicago White Sox ahead of the 2023 season.

The White Sox find themselves in the bottom of the AL Central table with a disappointing 15-40 record so far this season, with seemingly no hope on the horizon. After getting swept by the Orioles over four games, the Chicago manager has come under fire in recent days.

Expand Tweet

Grifol's comments about his team lacking energy were not received well in the baseball community, and the "Foul Territory" analysts had a lot to say on the matter.

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol confident of owner's support amidst 6-game losing streak

As the Chicago White Sox continue their struggles in the MLB, the majority of the blame for the team's poor performance has been laid on manager Pedro Grifol. Despite all the criticism, the manager says that he is confident of owner Jerry Reinsdorf's trust in him:

“I feel like I [have his support] but I don’t really focus on that. I’m the manager right now. And I’ll do it for as long as they want me to do this.”

Expand Tweet

Despite his confidence in his position, there have been growing complaints from fans, many of whom are already calling for a change. Grifol's best solution is to start winning games, and their ongoing series against the Toronto Blue Jays would be the best place to start.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback