"When you get home, and you see a smile on your daughter’s face, it makes it all worthwhile” - MLB star and HOFer Derek Jeter once gushed about being a girl dad in a 2018 interview

New York Yankees star Derek Jeter is a doting father to three daughters. In a 2018 interview with “CBS This Morning” he spoke about his daughter Bella Raine Jeter. He said that he waits to see his daughter after a long day at work, reports “US Weekly.”

“It’s by far the most gratifying thing I’ve ever been a part of. Regardless of how your day went at work, when you get home and you see a smile on your daughter’s face, it makes it all worthwhile.”

Jeter married Hannah Davis in 2016 and the couple welcomed their first daughter in 2017. The Player’s Tribune tweeted the news of the arrival of their daughter.

Hannah, who was the cover model for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, was unaware that she was pregnant while posing for the shoot.

In another interview with Haute Living magazine in 2019, Jeter spoke about living in Miami with Hannah and his daughters.

“It’s nice because we’re now in our own home, and it makes it easy to move around, play in the yard, enjoy the outdoors, etc. My wife loves living in Miami.”

In a 2018 interview with the “PEOPLE" magazine, Jeter credited his wife for her role as a mother and also a wife.

"She has been an unbelievable mother, she has a great deal of patience — not only with my daughter, but with me," Jeter said.

Jeter and Hannah’s second baby girl, Story Grey Jeter was born in 2019.

Hannah and her daughters attended Derek Jeter's Hall of Fame induction in September 2021

New York Yankees star Derek Jeter was inducted into the

National Baseball Hall of Fame

The pandemic delayed the former Yankees star's induction into the Hall of Fame, which was announced in January 2020.

2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

In Cooperstown, Derek Jeter gave a speech in which he specifically thanked the women in his life, saying:

"I couldn't be luckier. Let me say it again, let me clarify. I couldn't be luckier that our paths crossed when they did. I love you so much, and there's been nothing more fulfilling in my life."

In December 2021, the couple welcomed their third daughter, River Rose.

"The girls are looking forward to their first time at Yankee Stadium tonight." - Derek Jeter

Derek Jeter and Hannah recently took their daughters to Yankee Stadium for the first time.

