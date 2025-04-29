When are Giancarlo Stanton and Marcus Stroman expected to return to Bronx? All you need to know about their injury recovery timeline

The New York Yankees have had a frustrating start to the 2025 season as manager Aaron Boone is dealing with several injuries to key players. Veteran slugger Giancarlo Stanton and starter Marcus Stroman are two of Yankees stars sidelined for the time being.

Giancarlo Stanton has been sidelined since Spring Training after he was diagnosed with tennis elbow in both hands. Marcus Stroman, on the other hand, was placed on the 15-day IL with left knee inflammation earlier this April.

Yes Network's Meredith Marakovits shared the potential timelines for Stanton and Stroman on Monday. Although Stroman was expected to be back for a short while, the Yankees starter is still feeling discomfort in his knee, per Marakovits.

She also reported that while Stanton took batting practice in his first on field action this season at Progressive Field last week, the timeline for the reigning ALCS MVP remains unknown.

The Yankees lost Cy Young winner ace Gerrit Cole before the start of the season as he underwent a Tommy John surgery. His surgery was followed by another blow as reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil missed the start of season due to a lat injury and has been on the sidelines since.

Giancarlo Stanton made his feelings known after batting practice

The veteran slugger took batting practice on the field while the Yankees were on the road for a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians. While Giancarlo Stanton said he was feeling better, he was uncertain about the timeline of his rehab assignments.

“I don’t usually hit on the field, so I’ve been hitting inside,” Stanton said last Tuesday. “So I wanted to pop out here and get a feel for what my work is inside and build that way.”

Stanton admitted he had elbow issues last season despite playing a crucial role in the Yankees' run through to the World Series in October. In Stanton's absence, the Bronx Bombers are using Ben Rice as the DH. The veteran All-Star lauded Rice for his strong start to the season in a new role.

“It’s been amazing,” Stanton said of Rice. “When you get hit like that, it can mess with you sometimes. It’s awesome to see; even his outs are hard outs. He has a knowledgeable approach.

After last season's postseason heroics, the Yankees would likely want to have a healthy Giancarlo Stanton in the lineup even if it meant delaying his return from injury.

