“When he's going, then the lineup's got some real length” - Aaron Boone pleased as Gleyber Torres adds depth to the Yankees' offense

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees won 5-1 against the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees had a strong offensive performance, halting the Twins’ good stretch, who were 17-3 since Apr. 22 entering this game.

Several players in pinstripes contributed, totaling 13 hits. After his struggles earlier in the season, Gleyber Torres went 2-5 against the Twins.

In a Yes Network interview, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked if Torres was heating up and what he could do for the lineup.

“Huge, then we get really long in the lineup," said Boone. "But really pleased with the game overall that Gleyber played thought he made some real solid plays out at second. A really good base running play to get to third base.”

“On one of the base hits that kind of set us up too. So good all around game for Gleyber, two hits lined another ball to center. Yeah, when he’s going you know then the lineup got some real length to it.”

Boone praised Gleyber Torres’ baserunning in the second inning. The two-time All-Star advanced to third base on Oswaldo Cabrera’s hit, while Anthony Rizzo scored a run. Gleyber Torres brought in a run on Anthony Volpe’s double in the same inning, giving the Yankees a 2-1 lead.

The Minnesota Twins only scored a run in the first inning throughout the game. Giancarlo Stanton’s homer, his ninth of the season, brought in a run for the Yankees in the third.

Alex Verdugo’s double in the fourth inning was the final score of the game, sealing the New York Yankees’ victory. The Yankees (28-15) are leading the AL East, having won eight of their last 10 games.

Gleyber Torres aims to be a “Yankee for life” amid contract uncertainty

Gleyber Torres is in the final year of his contract and will be a free agent in November. However, the 27-year-old expressed interest in remaining with the New York Yankees.

“I don’t want to leave from here. I feel at home right now. I know everybody; (these are) my brothers, my family here. I want to be a Yankee for life,” Torres said (via MLB.com).

Gleyber Torres has struggled so far this 2024 season, going .208/.289/.273 in 174 plate appearances. The New York Yankees have not shown any signs that they will extend Torres’ contract, with whom they inked a one-year, $14.2 million deal in January.

