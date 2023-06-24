In a candid interview with The Players' Tribune, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter's wife Hannah Davis Jeter said that she was once utterly indifferent to the illustrious baseball career of the Hall of Famer.

Apparently, growing up in the Virgin Islands, on St. Thomas, baseball simply hadn't captured her attention due to a lack of the region's professional teams. Hence, she remained blissfully unaware of the colossal impact Derek Jeter had on the game.

It was a fateful encounter in the city that never sleeps that brought the two together. As they found themselves in the same social circles, fate intervened, and destiny played its hand.

"I can just imagine all of the New Yorkers reading this right now thinking, Oh, come aawwnn. They probably don’t believe me. You probably don’t believe me. But it’s true," she said.

Hannah continued:

"Don’t get me wrong: I’d been living in the city for a couple of years — and I know I saw Yankees hats and probably a Jeter jersey or two (or 100), but they didn’t register. I grew up in the Virgin Islands, on St. Thomas, which is only about three miles wide. Baseball wasn’t really “a thing.” We didn’t have professional teams to obsess over so I was never a baseball fan."

The initial connection between Hannah and Derek went beyond the boundaries of their respective careers, as they connected on a deeper, more personal level.

Reflecting on her initial indifference to Derek's baseball stardom, Hannah also shared that she was initially drawn to his genuine character, captivating charm and magnetic presence.

As their love story progressed, Hannah found herself immersed in the world of baseball, attending games and witnessing first-hand the electrifying energy of the crowd, the raw athleticism on the field and the unwavering determination that defined Jeter's MLB career.

With time, her admiration for her husband's unparalleled talent grew, and she developed an understanding of the immense impact Jeter had made in the MLB.

Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter welcomed a son in 2023

Derek Jeter and his Wife Hannah Davis

In a joyous moment for the Jeter family, Yankees veteran Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Jeter, have welcomed their newest addition, a baby boy.

The little bundle of joy, Kaius Green Jeter, made his grand entrance into the world on May 5, 2023. Derek Jeter took to Twitter to announce the big news:

The arrival of Kaius to the Jeter family marks a momentous occasion, as he becomes the first boy in the family, joining his three adoring sisters, Bella, Story and River.

