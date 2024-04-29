“When you hit milestones like this it feels great” - Anthony Rizzo reflects on becoming 161st player to hit 300 career home runs

Anthony Rizzo has been in the major league since 2011. Over the years, he has continued to shine for various teams, even winning the World Series in 2016 with the Chicago Cubs. Now playing for the New York Yankees, Rizzo has reached another milestone.

In Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers, the slugger had a perfect night, going 4-4, including a two-run home run in the eighth inning off Janson Junk. It was his fifth home run of the season and the 300th of his career. With this, he also became the 161st major league hitter to reach this mark.

After the game, when reporter Justin Shackil asked him about the achievement, Rizzo said:

"It's awesome. It really is incredible. Time flies. I try to enjoy every moment. I try to play with a smile on my face and definitely when you hit milestones like this, it feels great.

"You just look back at my parents and everyone part of my career—my wife for the last eight years. It's been amazing. There was a lot of support and a lot of coaching along the way. You just enjoy it."

Anthony Rizzo's perfect game helps Yankees overpower Brewers 5-15

Entering Sunday's game, both teams were hoping to one-up each other. However, the Bronx Bombers did it with swag. Their spectacular offense dismantled the Brewers' pitching, resulting in an overwhelming 15-5 victory.

Anthony Rizzo went 4-4, Volpe who was celebrating his 23rd birthday had a three-run home run and Aaron Judge went 3-4, including a home run in the first.

Entering the top of the sixth, the game was tied at 4 apiece. Add two more outs and an error before the Yankees started their 7-run carnage. However, there was a moment in the sixth when a double-play opportunity for the Brewers went awry.

After Judge drew a leadoff walk, Alex Verdugo hit a grounder to the right side of the infield. As Judge slid into second base, his left arm inadvertently blocked Brewers shortstop Willy Adames' throw to first base. The throw was an attempt to complete the potential 4-6-3 double play. However, the ball lost momentum after it was deflected by Judge's hand and as a result, Verdugo was ruled safe at first base.

The Brewers manager contested the call, arguing that Judge should have been called for interference. However, the officiating crew backed their call.

What followed was a rampage that allowed the Yankees to improve their season record to 19-10, a game ahead of the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East.

