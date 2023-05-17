In February 2022, Houston Astros legend Billy Wagner led the charge against allowing PED users in the Hall Of Fame ballot.

The MLB Hall of Fame is widely regarded as a sanctuary for the most exceptional players who have made substantial contributions to the sport throughout their career.

The controversy surrounding PED use in baseball has long been a subject of debate. While some argue that exceptional players tainted by PEDs should still be recognized for their on-field achievements, others contend that the Hall of Fame should only be reserved for those who achieved greatness while being within the boundaries of fair play. Wagner falls in the latter category.

Apparently, the former pitcher had problems with Alex Rodriguez's inclusion in the HOF ballot. In 2009, Rodriguez admitted to using PEDs during his tenure with the Texas Rangers from 2001 to 2003.

Five years later, Rodriguez was suspended by MLB for the entire 2014 season due to his involvement in the Biogenesis scandal. The suspension was initially set at 211 games but was reduced to 162 after an appeal.

“That’s a spit in the face to everyone that did it the right way,” Wagner explained standing against the candidacy of PED users in the Hall of Fame.

“Until you’re proven guilty, your numbers should be justifiable. I’m not an idiot. I know what people look like, and I know everything that’s been said, but until it’s proven guilty, they’re innocent. It’s not the other way around.”

In 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame balloting, A-Rod ended up receiving 34.3% vote percentage. By advocating against the inclusion of PED users, Billy Wagner aimed to protect the legacy of those MLB players who excelled without the aid of performance-enhancing substances.

Billy Wagner supports Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens' HOF inclusion

Interestingly, former Houston Astros star Billy Wagner expressed disappointment with MLB icons Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens' exclusion from Cooperstown.

"We can have allegations all we want about what happened, but there’s no written proof. There’s no admittance. There’s nothing,” Billy Wagner said. “I think the guys that have admitted to it and been caught, they should be taken off the ballot and not allowed to be on the ballot.”

Bonds and Clemens have been accused of using PEDs. Bonds insists that he never used them intentionally, while Clemens asserts that he didn't use them at all.

However, both have been cited in the Mitchell Report, an investigation into PED use in MLB, which was released in December 13, 2007.

