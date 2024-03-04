“When I go to a wedding, I never talk about the bridesmaids" - Scott Boras on if Cody Bellinger had better offers

Scott Boras’ top clients have started to take off from the free agency market. Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman have inked deals for the upcoming season, leaving Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, and J.D. Martinez as Boras' top clients still without a club.

On Feb. 27, Bellinger signed a three-year contract worth $80 million, returning to Chicago Cubs while also having the option to opt out after each year. There are still lingering questions about whether the two-time silver slugger was offered more lucrative offers than the one he accepted, on which Boras decided to remain tight-lipped.

“When I go to a wedding, I never talk about the bridesmaids,” Boras said (via Bob Nightengale of USA Today).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Boras had high hopes from the market but things didn’t turn out as anticipated. Both Bellinger and Chapman signed deals for way less than what they had initially hoped.

Boras previously commented on the current market situation, since several franchises have been spending less than usual.

“There are variables. We have some irregularity going on in this current market,” said Scott Boras via Jesse Rogers of ESPN. “We have close to 11 teams that are spending less money than they did a year ago, in light of the fact we have record revenues in baseball.”

Scott Boras and Cody Bellinger could consider options after 2024

Cody Bellinger was sought out by several teams during free agency. As one of Scott Boras’ top clients, Bellinger could consider his options after the 2024 season should he exercise the opt-out in his Cubs deal.

If Bellinger enters the market after the upcoming season, Boras wouldn't want to damage his relationship with other teams. This may be the reason why he is not revealing anything at all about offers made by other teams to Bellinger.

As part of his Cubs deal, Cody Bellinger will earn $27.5 million in 2024, $27.5 million in 2025 with a $2.5 million buyout, and $25 million in 2026 with a $5 million buyout.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.